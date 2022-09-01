Rose Villa in Waverley Road is an individual four bedroom house with a prominent gabled front and tall chimneys.

Colin Shairp of Fine and Country Southern Hampshire said: ‘This property is unique in many ways with ornate ceiling cornicing, stripped and stained floorboards, architraves, some ceiling roses and fireplaces, archways, and a balustraded staircase.

‘Soon it will be even more of a stand-out home if the next owners follow through with building an extension on the north side that will create a further family room, hallway, study, and two further bedrooms with en-suite facilities, as well as a roof terrace’.

The foundations of the extension are already in place, so there is no rush to make a start to keep the planning consent current.

In its present format, the house offers a choice of three or four bedrooms depending on whether or not one is used as an office.

Colin added: ‘This is a very appealing home already but some buyers keen on having a larger family base might well appreciate the chance to build the extension while adding features that will enhance their own particular ideas.

‘It’s rare to find a period property with sufficient space for such an ambitious project but Rose Villa has sufficient ground to achieve this while retaining off-road parking and the rear garden so amenities will not be lost.

‘Its location is close to the seafront as well as the schools and the inspiring mix of local businesses, particularly those catering for life’s better things such as restaurants and culture. Rose Villa is a bud waiting to bloom in the life of its next owners.’

Guide price is £800,000 (EPC Band E).

For more information, contact Fine and Country Southern Hampshire on 023 93 277 277 or email [email protected]

1. This 'unique' four bedroom villa is located in Waverley Road, Southsea. Picture: Fine and Country Southern This 'unique' four bedroom villa is located in Waverley Road, Southsea. Picture: Fine and Country Southern Photo: Fine and Country Southern Photo Sales

