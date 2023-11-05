A cross-party letter signed by 119 council leaders, amid a surge in use of temporary accommodation, has been sent to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Jeremy Hunt MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer. Picture by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The leaders of Portsmouth (Steve Pitt), Fareham (Sean Woodward) and Havant (Alex Rennie) councils are among those calling on Mr Hunt to address the homelessness and temporary accommodation crisis that threatens local government’s financial sustainability.

The letter follows an emergency summit held last week, co-hosted by Eastbourne Borough Council and the District Councils’ Network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, the cost of temporary accommodation to councils reached £1.7bn last year and it is increasing rapidly.

The signatories included 108 district councils – two-thirds of the total.

In many parts of the country, district councils are the tier of principal government closest to communities and they oversee services including housing, leisure centres and waste collection.

The rising cost of temporary accommodation hits district councils particularly hard due to a large proportion of their budgets being devoted to housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne BC, said: “119 council leaders, representing areas across England and of all political persuasions, are asking Jeremy Hunt to recognise the gravity of this situation and provide local government with the appropriate funding and response.

“I have no doubt that the Chancellor and the Prime Minister understand that this is threatening the very future of services that support and maintain hundreds of thousands of vulnerable residents.

"They cannot allow the safety net we provide to fail, they must act now.

“I am also grateful that so many authorities have responded so quickly and positively to our joint letter. We are all in agreement - this is a national crisis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter to Mr Hunt states: “An unprecedented number of people are turning to councils as the last option for support when they face homelessness.

"As councils, we are proud of the help we give to people when they need it, but our situation is becoming untenable. We have had no option but to rapidly escalate our use of temporary accommodation, which is threatening to overwhelm our budgets.

“The ensuing increase in costs is a critical risk to the financial sustainability of many local authorities and we urge you to act swiftly to ensure we can continue our vital work.

"The pressure is particularly acute for district councils because housing costs constitute a far bigger proportion of our overall expenditure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without urgent intervention, the existence of our safety net is under threat.

"The danger is that we have no option but to start withdrawing services which currently help so many families to avoid hitting crisis point.