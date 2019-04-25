Bread pudding

In this country we throw away an awful lot. There are many articles showing us ways of using less plastic and how to use up those scraps of food that we would normally throw away.

If you turn back the clock to when I was a child many of these issues didn’t exist. Milk came in bottles delivered to the door in a vehicle powered by electricity, and the bottles got recycled.

My mother and nan would never throw away food. And that’s how we get things like this classic bread pudding which would be served warm with custard on the day it was made and cold the following day with a cup of tea.

I think some of those old fashioned dishes will be coming back into fashion if we take heed of what is being said.

Ingredients

250g old bread crusts cut into cubes

100g dried prunes chopped

100g dried dates chopped

50g dried cranberries

25g mixed peel

Tsp dried ginger

Half tsp ground cinnamon

300ml milk

1 egg

60g brown sugar and extra to sprinkle on the top

50g melted butter

Method

1. Put the bread and fruit into a large bowl and mix in the peel and spices.

2. Whisk the egg and milk together and add to the bowl along with the sugar.

3. Leave for 10 minutes and then mix together until the bread breaks down.

4. Stir in the melted butter and then put the mixture into a lined tin. Top with the extra brown

sugar.

5. Bake in a preheated oven 180 gas 4 for 1 hour until golden brown