Marcus Brigstocke, New Theatre Royal, review: ‘I didn’t know what to expect’

‘Marcus Brigstocke is unavailable. Instead, please welcome Lord of the Underworld, Prince of Darkness, Lucifer.’

The announcement promptly ended and all eyes were on the macabre figure stood centre-stage. When the lights came up to reveal Marcus suited and booted as the devil, complete with horns and red body paint, it’s safe to say I didn’t know what to expect.

‘So many of you look freaked out, bet you weren’t expecting this!’ – clearly I wasn’t the only one.

Within a matter of moments, however, my trepidation was alleviated and I was quickly reminded why Brigstocke is one of my favourites on the stand-up circuit. The theme was made for a very well-constructed set that offered plenty of opportunities for audience interaction. This is a talent of the comic, though I’m not sure the 17-year-old sat with his mum will agree thanks to his cringeworthy exchange!

Lucifer talked about the forms of torture he implies in Hell, including locking you in a room with someone who has started juicing. He explored the types of people who deserve to be in Hell, such as those who used a plastic straw after they broadcast Blue Planet 2. With the audience shouting out guesses, he told us who he’s holding in Hell. Amongst them were Michael Jackson and Jimmy Saville, though not Barry Chuckle. He and God wish to hear what To Me, To You sounds like over that distance – poor Paul.

The whole set was peppered with political references, the highlight of which was his wholly accurate Donald Trump impression. The likes of Michael Gove and Jason Rees-Mogg weren’t safe from his sharp-tongue whilst on the topic of UKIP, he noted: ‘I may be the devil but I don’t want to be associated with those morons’.

Support was provided by Rob Rouse.