NETFLIX has brought cleaning guru Marie Kondo's methods to an even wider audience.

The perfectly timed launch of the Netflix show 'Tidying Up with Marie Kondo' has brought much-needed inspiration on how to declutter the home - namely with the popular Konmari method.

Based on advice from the show's star, Marie Kondo, here are 4 tips and tricks on how to spark joy in the most relaxing room of the house - the bedroom.

1. Tackle clutter by category

Created by Marie Kondo, the KonMari method breaks clutter into 5 categories - clothing, books, documents, miscellaneous and sentimental items. Putting everything into one big pile makes it easier to get organised, as it allows people to see how much they really have.

‘Tackling clutter based on the KonMari method helps to maintain order and prevents having to purge again," Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at Furniture Choice, advises.

‘This also helps on a psychological level, as it reminds us to think about what we need to buy instead of fixating on what we want.’

2. Keep objects that spark joy

Practicing gratitude is an important part of Kondo's ethos and that comes through in how she suggests working through each category.

Her approach is to pick each item up to see if it sparks joy - if it does, keep it, and if not, it's time to let it go.

‘So to know if something sparks joy, hold it in both hands and see how the body responds. You will feel a certain thrill if something sparks joy, and a sense of heaviness if it doesn't.

‘This is a chance to 'thank' an item for its service before moving on, and highlights how to tackle clutter in an organised and cheerful way.’

3. Using the 'Fold and stand' method

Finding a home for items that have made the cut can be tricky so it is important to keep things in order and easy to identify. Kondo's method of folding clothing in thirds and then standing them up, takes up less space, so it works equally well in wardrobes as well as smaller spaces such as bedside tables and chests of drawers.

‘This method may take some getting used to, but makes it simple to visually keep track of the clothes you have,' Rebecca explains.

‘On top of that, if you wanted to colour code your wardrobe, the uniform look and size of each item means that turning your wardrobe into an Instagram-friendly dream is easily achievable.’

‘The 'fold and stand' method is also perfect for beds with built-in storage - a part of the room that can be easily overlooked.

‘Ottoman beds have ample room for essentials like bedding and towels, and attached drawers that will benefit from this KonMari trick.

'This can help to create a sense of peace whenever a drawer or cabinet is opened to reveal a tidy and organised space.'

4. Make use of small boxes

Using small boxes for clothing and other essentials is a particularly useful storage tip for the bedroom.

The compact size of the boxes easily fit into drawers and wardrobes and are perfect for clothing or miscellaneous items.

This is especially useful for stray items that tend to go missing easily - rings, watches, glasses - and makes getting ready in a hurry a lot easier.

‘A good thing to use here might be old gift or shoe boxes - they're often a great size, and upcycling them is a wonderful way to make use of something that might otherwise be discarded,' Rebecca says.

‘It also allows people to get creative, giving them a chance to DIY the boxes to match the decor or complement their aesthetic.

‘This can be another way to spark joy - bringing together elements of decorating and tidying.

'And bonus: it's also easier to clean and move things around while still keeping everything tidy.'