Friends set for 106km hike around the Isle of Wight for charity
In August 2023, just a month after her 40th birthday, Helen and Katy's friend Vicki Burgess - a much loved local primary school teacher - received the devastating news of a Grade 4 midline glioma diagnosis. Despite the immense challenges she faces, Vicki's strength, positivity, and generous spirit inspire everyone around her.
What makes this walk even more poignant is the personal connection between the friends and the Isle of Wight. Vicki has thoroughly enjoyed living by sea overlooking the Isle of Wight for almost her whole life, and as a teenager she shared many memorable day trips to the island with Katy, which is why it felt like the right location for this challenge.
"We are walking for Vicki and all the brave souls and their loved ones facing the profound impact of a terminal brain tumour diagnosis," said Katy. "Our goal is to raise awareness about brain tumours and contribute to the invaluable work of The Brain Tumour Charity, which has provided unwavering support to Vicki, and for this we are beyond grateful."
The duo invites the local community to support their mission by donating to their fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/katy-hildyard-kick-cancers-butt
To learn more about Vicki's story, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/vicki-burgess-1000