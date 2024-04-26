Havant MP Alan Mak welcomes Government's £75bn boost to UK defence budget

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2030 - an increase in spending which starts straight away and will mean an extra £75bn over the next six years. This will confirm our place as the biggest defence power in Europe, second only to the USA in NATO. Mr Mak said: "The past few years have seen two unprecedented international events: a global pandemic and a war in Ukraine. "Despite the impact of rising inflation and our generous cost of living package on the public finances, we have still been able to increase defence spending to a record £50bn this year - including an uplift of £24bn, which is the largest single investment in defence since the end of the Cold War." He continued: "However, the security environment is deteriorating, with threats to the UK and its interests increasing. An axis of authoritarian states with different values to ours are increasingly assertive, acting together and making common cause in an attempt to reshape the world order. "We need to deter threats now because, while the cost of doing so is significant, the cost of inaction would be higher still - both in terms of our security and our prosperity." The increased investment will be focused on firing up the UK industrial base, including £10bn on a new munitions strategy; ensuring that our Armed Forces are benefiting from the latest technology, and guaranteeing our long-term support to Ukraine. The Government will also ensure that this new investment is spent more effectively with a radical set of reforms. Mr Mak added: "Our first duty is to the national security and defence of the UK. We are taking the difficult decisions now to secure the future prosperity of our children and grandchildren. By sticking to this plan for defence, we will deliver a brighter, safer future."