News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

“Pensioners in Portsmouth should never be faced with a choice of eating or heating” – MP raises awareness of Pension Credit

A city MP has launched a campaign to raise awareness of Pension Credit.
By Simon Carter
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:56 BST- 2 min read
Stephen MorganStephen Morgan
Stephen Morgan

Stephen Morgan has written to his Portsmouth South constituents of state pension age, to ensure those who are eligible apply to top up their income.

With pensioners on low incomes predicted to be hit the hardest by the continued cost spiral approaching winter, Mr Morgan is taking action alongside local charities and community groups to make sure those eligible are accessing the benefits available to them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes as the cost-of-living crisis continues to hit city residents, with a record number claiming universal credit up, from 7% last year.

Recent research by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation revealed that across the country an additional 200,000 pensioners were pushed into poverty last year.

Most Popular

Pension Credit gives a claimant extra money to help with their living costs if they are over State Pension age and on a low income.

Pension Credit can also help with housing costs such as ground rent or service charges. Additional money may be available to claimants if they are a carer, severely disabled, or responsible for a child.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More than three million households across the country are eligible for Pension Credit, but it is estimated that over 800,000 don't claim – in many cases because they don't realise they could be entitled to it.

The latest action comes following the MP meeting with the Portsmouth Pensioners’ Association.

Mr Morgan said: “Pensioners in Portsmouth should never be faced with a choice of eating or heating their homes, yet they are set to be disproportionately impacted by financial hardship this winter.

“Instead of offering solutions, Ministers have failed to drive the uptake of Pension Credit, repeatedly refused to be clear about the future of the state pension and offered pensioners no credible sign that they can fix the problem they have created.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That’s why I am acting where the Government has not - working with others to drive the take up of Pension Credit and ensure all those eligible in Portsmouth are accessing the benefits available to them”.

To check eligibility or make a claim, phone 0800 99 1234.

Related topics:Stephen MorganPortsmouth