Stephen Morgan

Stephen Morgan has written to his Portsmouth South constituents of state pension age, to ensure those who are eligible apply to top up their income.

With pensioners on low incomes predicted to be hit the hardest by the continued cost spiral approaching winter, Mr Morgan is taking action alongside local charities and community groups to make sure those eligible are accessing the benefits available to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as the cost-of-living crisis continues to hit city residents, with a record number claiming universal credit up, from 7% last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent research by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation revealed that across the country an additional 200,000 pensioners were pushed into poverty last year.

Pension Credit gives a claimant extra money to help with their living costs if they are over State Pension age and on a low income.

Pension Credit can also help with housing costs such as ground rent or service charges. Additional money may be available to claimants if they are a carer, severely disabled, or responsible for a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than three million households across the country are eligible for Pension Credit, but it is estimated that over 800,000 don't claim – in many cases because they don't realise they could be entitled to it.

The latest action comes following the MP meeting with the Portsmouth Pensioners’ Association.

Mr Morgan said: “Pensioners in Portsmouth should never be faced with a choice of eating or heating their homes, yet they are set to be disproportionately impacted by financial hardship this winter.

“Instead of offering solutions, Ministers have failed to drive the uptake of Pension Credit, repeatedly refused to be clear about the future of the state pension and offered pensioners no credible sign that they can fix the problem they have created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why I am acting where the Government has not - working with others to drive the take up of Pension Credit and ensure all those eligible in Portsmouth are accessing the benefits available to them”.