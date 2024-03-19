Rock Choir Raise over 35k for Comic Relief!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rock Choir Leader Jan Moll comments:

“Who knew you could have so much fun dressing up, eating cake and singing! I am so very proud of each and everyone of my Rockies. We have raised an amazing amount for Comic Relief and we hope that it helps those who need support the most”

Rock Choir along with its Creator Caroline Redman Lusher, have worked tirelessly for over a decade to fundraise for Comic Relief galvanising the entire Rock Choir Membership year after year to come together both nationally and regionally as a community to put on fundraising events, activities and performances in aid of the charity.

Rock Choir South Hampshire

Rock Choir is the largest contemporary choir in the world with over 30,000 Members. The entire membership will be pulling out all the stops to fundraise for Comic Relief in 2024.

Rock Choir Members participated in numerous fundraising activities over the last few weeks for Comic Relief. These ranged from surprise singing flash mobs, 12 hr sing a thons, bake sales, comedy fundraising videos, singing session in the sea, singing mountain hikes, concerts, singing hula hoop sessions, Kazoo Choir and much more!

In addition, a national fundraising video aimed at the Comic Relief brief ‘Do Something Funny for Money’ theme, was premiered on Rock Choir’s social media channels, which was broadcast with fundraising links. It featured celebrity hairdressers Nick and Royston, best known for clients such as Elton John and Shirley Bassey, Goldie Hawn. The pair have flown across the world to tend the tresses of the rich and famous, dined with A-listers at the glitziest of restaurants, and their regular TV appearances made them celebrities in their own right. The pair gate-crash a Midlands Rock Choir rehearsal and end up having a party with the Rock Choir Members. Full of comedy moments and mishaps, it will be a highly entertaining watch! Providing lots of giggles, whilst raising much needed funds.

Samir Patel, Chief Executive of Comic Relief, comments:

Rock Choir Comic Relief

“We’re all blown away by your incredible fundraising for Comic Relief and I wanted to send a very special thank you. At Comic Relief, we believe in the power of laughter and positive change, and we deeply appreciate those who embody the spirit of making a lasting difference to the lives of others. Your outstanding contributions have not gone unnoticed by myself and everyone at Comic Relief HQ and Lenny himself. We laughed as we watched the Nick and Royston video, we shivered during the ‘Very Cold Water Sing and Swim’ and tapped our feet watchingchoirs around the UK sing their hearts out for Red Nose Day.”

Caroline Redman Lusher, Creator of Rock Choir, comments

“It’s been a joy and a privilege to support Comic Relief for over a decade now. We are also extremely proud to have become an official fundraising partner.

Each year we create exciting and innovative ideas and events to fundraise for this amazing charity. To date we have organised unusual performances, flash mobs, a range of community events and even braved singing in the sea! Each fundraising event or performance is guaranteed to put a smile on everyone’s faces!

Rock Choir Comic Relief Fundraiser

I’m always so proud of my team and everyone who takes part in Rock Choir. We come together each year to fundraise and as one-choir have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Comic Relief. "

Support our fundraising by donating here -