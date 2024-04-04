Solent region awarded national funding to reduce carbon emissions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The successful bid to the Government's Local Industrial Decarbonisation Plan competition, run in partnership with Innovate UK (IUK), will be complemented by funding from the project partners to bring the project total to over £1million.

This will create a joint project with industry and academia, focusing on access to low-carbon hydrogen production, electrification and carbon capture and storage. It will also measure the benefits which can be brought to the region through the creation of additional jobs, investment and economic growth.

Anne-Marie Mountifield, Chair of The Solent Cluster, said: "The Solent Cluster represents an incredible opportunity for local communities and the wider region to deliver projects that will bring about real change in sustainable energy production and consumption. The success of this bid helps to set The Solent Cluster on its way to contributing to the UK's goal of Net Zero by 2050, while securing local employment, creating new skilled jobs and leveraging private sector investment in the region."

Earlier this year, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, Lord Callanan, visited the Solent region to meet members of The Solent Cluster who will be delivering the Local Industrial Decarbonisation Project.

The project - comprised of a team from industry and academia - will evaluate public perception on decarbonisation, identify barriers that need to be overcome and opportunities on which to expand to successfully decarbonise the Solent region, making a significant contribution to the overall decarbonisation of the UK.

The Solent Cluster is the largest and most diverse cluster in the UK. It is a collaboration of industry leaders, global organisations, universities and local government working together to create a low carbon future that will benefit the local economy, the region and the UK.