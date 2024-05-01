Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MS Deutschland, operated by Phoenix Reisen, is calling into Portsmouth International Port next Tuesday (May 7). She is sailing into the Solent while on her travels across the British Isles.

The roughly 575ft long vessel will set off from Bremerhaven, Germany, on May 5 and visit Portsmouth, Falmouth, Fishguard, Liverpool, Dun Laoghaire near Dublin, Belfast, Ullapool in Scotland, Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands and Leith near Edinburgh.

MS Deutschland is visiting Portsmouth International Port soon from Germany, taking passengers on a tour across the British Isles including to Ireland, Scotland and the Orkney Islands.

Portsmouth International Port has been expanding its calendar of small to medium-sized cruise ships to encourage more tourists to visit the city and generate money for the local economy. Mike Sellers, port director, previously said each cruise call can raise up to £1.5m, with boutique tourism being one of the port’s major focuses.

Ms Deuthschland, built in 1998 and last renovated in 2021, has visited the city before and can carry up to 550 passengers. She has seven decks and provides guests with different bars and restaurants, as well as a salon, wellness spa, sauna, indoor pool, fitness centre and other amenities.