MS Deutschland: Extravagant 1920s style cruise ship with swimming pool sailing into Portsmouth soon - when
and live on Freeview channel 276
MS Deutschland, operated by Phoenix Reisen, is calling into Portsmouth International Port next Tuesday (May 7). She is sailing into the Solent while on her travels across the British Isles.
The roughly 575ft long vessel will set off from Bremerhaven, Germany, on May 5 and visit Portsmouth, Falmouth, Fishguard, Liverpool, Dun Laoghaire near Dublin, Belfast, Ullapool in Scotland, Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands and Leith near Edinburgh.
Portsmouth International Port has been expanding its calendar of small to medium-sized cruise ships to encourage more tourists to visit the city and generate money for the local economy. Mike Sellers, port director, previously said each cruise call can raise up to £1.5m, with boutique tourism being one of the port’s major focuses.
Ms Deuthschland, built in 1998 and last renovated in 2021, has visited the city before and can carry up to 550 passengers. She has seven decks and provides guests with different bars and restaurants, as well as a salon, wellness spa, sauna, indoor pool, fitness centre and other amenities.
Tours are offered at different major cities and multiple on-board sports and creative classes are offered during the day and evenings. The last eye-catching cruise ship to visit Portsmouth was Ocean Albatros in late April.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.