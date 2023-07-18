News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Some stunning views to make you fall in love with Portsmouth.Some stunning views to make you fall in love with Portsmouth.
Some stunning views to make you fall in love with Portsmouth.

11 captivating views and beauty spots that will make you fall in love with Portsmouth

There are so many stunning landscapes and captivating building that will make you fall in love with Portsmouth.
By Freddie Webb
Published 13th Feb 2023, 15:35 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 18:49 BST

From gorgeous scenery, unique architecture and wonderous historic landmarks, Portsmouth and the surrounding area are home to some amazing views.

MORE LIKE THIS: 12 stunning photos showing an aerial tour of the Portsmouth area through time, The 12 most beautiful buildings in Portsmouth - according to our readers

Some locations true hidden gems just waiting to be discovered. It can be hard to be bogged down by the hustle and bustle of the city, but when you explore Portsmouth and the surrounding area, there are so many places you’ll want to visit again and again.

Here are 11 views that make you fall in love with Portsmouth. Be sure to click through all the pictures to see the beautiful images captured by the photographers.

The views are always gorgeous from the top of Portsdown Hill.

1. Portsdown Hill

The views are always gorgeous from the top of Portsdown Hill. Photo: Louise Wickham - Wiglet Photography

Photo Sales
Stokes Bay beach really is a hidden gem to visit.

2. Stokes Bay

Stokes Bay beach really is a hidden gem to visit. Photo: Alison Treacher

Photo Sales
The Spinnaker Tower always looks stunning when light up, and the views from the top are always worth the wait. Here it's lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

3. Spinnaker Tower

The Spinnaker Tower always looks stunning when light up, and the views from the top are always worth the wait. Here it's lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Photo: Phillip Bramble

Photo Sales
Sunrise at Eastney Beach.

4. Eastney Beach

Sunrise at Eastney Beach. Photo: Mark Butler - markbutler_photography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Portsmouth