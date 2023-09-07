Street artwork is planned for Commercial Road and Guildhall Walk

Funded by the government to drive growth, improve the public experience, and ensure future sustainability, the Future Hight Streets initiative will make improvements to the area of Commercial Road that sits between Craswell Street and Lake Road.

Pavement artwork will also be added to Guildhall Walk, in collaboration with the Safer Streets 4 project.

Following the amount of interest so far, the deadline has been extended - artists now have until noon on Thursday September 14 to email [email protected] for an information pack.

They then have to submit their design by Friday, September 29.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council, said: "The extended deadline provides more artists with the opportunity to submit their artwork.

"We'd encourage anyone who's thinking of taking part to request an information pack to find out more about what's involved.

"It's a great way to support the culture of our city, but to also have your artwork seen by many".

Artists can enter the competition on their own, or as a group, to provide artwork that will represent the city, the culture of Portsmouth, and create a connection between Guildhall Walk and Commercial Road.