'An afternoon to remember' - Bedhampton Summer Show taking place this weekend

The Bedhampton Summer Show

The free show is being held today (Saturday) between 2-5pm in Bidbury Mead and will be jam-packed full of arena shows, music, stalls, and refreshments, along with a special visit from Where’s Wally as MC.

Families are also invited along to a Teddy Bear’s Picnic in ‘Bear Wood’ beforehand.

All money raised will go to the Bedhampton churches of St Thomas and St Nicholas, along with Cosham charity Chaos Support, which provides help for young people with learning difficulties and their families.

Hampshire housebuilder Barratt Homes has provided a £500 sponsorship package.

Event Chairman Chris Miller said: ‘The show is a great event for all the family, and it attracts thousands of visitors.

‘We rely on donations from our sponsors, along with help from our wonderful team of volunteers and we’re delighted to hear that Barratt has decided to provide its support for another year. A huge thank you from all of us here.

‘The show will provide an afternoon to remember for local families, and all money raised will support the community work of our local churches as well as the great work that Chaos Support is doing.’

Barratt, who have the Harbour Place development in Bedhampton, are delighted to be sponsoring the show.

Anthony Dimmick, Community Liaison Officer, Southampton Division, said: ‘The Bedhampton Summer Show is a great occasion for people in the local community and is also raising money for some great causes. It is our pleasure to offer this support.’