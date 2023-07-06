News you can trust since 1877
Boat left on Southsea beach for days could soon be moved by Portsmouth Marine Services

A boat which ran aground on a Southsea beach and has been left high and dry for days could soon be recovered.
By Joe Buncle
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:16 BST

The motorsailer drifted ashore, dragging anchor, with no passengers onboard at some pont before 1pm on Saturday, July 2. At this point, it was reported to the local coastguard.

NOW READ: Boat comes ashore on Southsea beach

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: ‘HM Coastguard responded to reports of a vessel running aground at Southsea, just east of Southsea Pier, on 2 July. Alerted just after 1pm, the Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to the scene. The vessel was secured by Portsmouth Marine Services.

The boat has spent the past four days on the beach, near South Parade Pier.
A source involved in the boat’s recover said its owner is currently facing problems with insurance among other logistical problems hampering its recovery. While the boat’s origin is unconfirmed, it believed the boat could have come from Fareham Creek.

As of Thursday, July 6, the vessel is still on the beach where it has been tethered to the ground by Portsmouth Marine Services.

