The motorsailer drifted ashore, dragging anchor, with no passengers onboard at some pont before 1pm on Saturday, July 2. At this point, it was reported to the local coastguard.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: ‘HM Coastguard responded to reports of a vessel running aground at Southsea, just east of Southsea Pier, on 2 July. Alerted just after 1pm, the Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to the scene. The vessel was secured by Portsmouth Marine Services.’

The boat has spent the past four days on the beach, near South Parade Pier.

A source involved in the boat’s recover said its owner is currently facing problems with insurance among other logistical problems hampering its recovery. While the boat’s origin is unconfirmed, it believed the boat could have come from Fareham Creek.