Charity dedicated to motivating young people is Maritime UK Solent's Charity Partner for 2023/24

Portsmouth Sail Training Trust work with Portsmouth area youngsters-

Portsmouth Sail Training Trust aims to raise the aspirations of disadvantaged young people through maritime training.

The charity provides maritime training, qualifications and mentoring, raising young people’s self-esteem and broadening their horizons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PSTT’s Founding Trustee, Ed Philips, said: “All of us at Portsmouth Sail Training Trust are absolutely thrilled to have been chosen to be Maritime UK Solent’s Charity Partner 2023/24. It is a real honour for us and a fantastic opportunity to raise our profile during the year ahead.

“PSTT’s mission is to help raise aspirations for disadvantaged young people through maritime training.

"Every year we work with 120 young people from across Portsmouth, enabling them to gain qualifications and develop skills which will have a positive impact on their lives and careers.

"Our hope is that they will become confident and capable individuals who have the potential to work in the diverse maritime sector found right on their doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to making new connections, building partnerships with the community and businesses.

"Together, we will help young people raise their aspirations through maritime training.”

Maritime UK Solent will work with Portsmouth Sail Training Trust throughout the year to raise awareness of the valuable work undertaken by the charity.

Anne-Marie Mountifield, Chair of Maritime UK Solent, said: “We’re delighted to welcome this motivational organisation on board as the Maritime UK Solent charity partner for the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We look forward to supporting and raising awareness of their work, helping them to expand their operations which improve and widen opportunities for young people living in our coastal communities."

Tickets are now available to attend Maritime UK Solent’s annual awards ceremony, showcasing the triumphs of the area’s world-leading maritime cluster.

The cereony takes place at Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard on October 5.