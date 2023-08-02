Goodwood Ladies’ Day, part of the Qatar Goodwood Festival at the Goodwood Racecourse in West Sussex, will kick off tomorrow morning (August 3) at 11.00am. Running until 8.00pm, the day will see spectators enjoy eight races, interspersed with live music, and eat strawberries and cream while dressed in their finery.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets for ‘Glorious’ Goodwood Ladies’ Day range from £25 to £729 for a VIP experience.

Glorious Goodwood Ladies' Day 2022.

£25 will get a Lennox Enclosure Admission Only ticket, while for £55, guests can enjoy the event from the Gordon Enclosure – the “heart of the festival”.

High-end packages include The Secret Garden for £495 – where guests can enjoy the races from an exclusive indoor garden – and The Charlton Hunt for £729 which includes a five course a la carte menu within a grand dining room at the Richmond Enclosure. To browse the full range of tickets and prices, click here.

How to get to the racecourse

The Goodwood Racecourse is located five miles north of Chichester in West Sussex. Public transport routes to the event include the the 900 bus service from Chichester Train Station to the racecourse which departs at quarter past and quarter to the hour between 10.15am and 1.15pm.

A jockey at Goodwood Ladies' Day 2022.

From Portsmouth, you can either get a train to Chichester or hop on a coach from central Southsea. Sherlock’s Bar in Clarendon Road is running two coaches to the races, with return tickets costing £65 and including entry to the event.

There are limited tickets available, so contact Sherlock’s Bar on 023 9286 1191.

