Sixty-six organisations across England will receive a share of £22.7m in extra investment to upgrade their buildings and equipment post-pandemic, improve access, take advantage of new technology, and reduce their environmental impact.

The Capital Investment Programme has awarded grants to each organisation ranging from £100,000 to £750,000.

The investment builds on the Culture Recovery Fund package, which has already provided £1.57 billion to more than 5,000 organisations and sites across the country, protecting an estimated 75,000 jobs and supporting almost 100,000 freelancers.

Gosport's Diving Museum has been awarded a grant from the government as part of the Capital Investment Programme.

Gosport MP and former culture minister, Dame Caroline Dinenage, said: ‘Following the pandemic, our cultural sector will benefit greatly from extra investment to upgrade their buildings and facilities, including organisations across the Gosport Constituency as they continue to bounce back.

‘I welcome the funding for the Diving Museum which will support them to invest in equipment and new technology, upgrade their cultural offer and helping them serve our community.

‘It’s vital to invest in our cultural infrastructure to secure its future and widening access to the arts, so that everyone can continue to enjoy England’s world class creative offer.’

Gosport Diving Museum, in Stokes Bay Road, is the only museum of its kind in the UK and it was established in 2011 by The Historical Diving Society.