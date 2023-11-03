Gosport High Street to host a ‘very special day’ of free festive fun this month

Gosport High Street is to host a full-on day of free festive fun later this month.

The Big Noise Community Samba Band will be performing at free festive fun day in Gosport. Picture: Mike Cooter

Supported by Gosport Borough Council, the day – on Saturday November 25 - will include a special seasonal market, a Christmas lights switch-on show, street entertainment and family activities.

The new Anchored in Gosport festive heritage market will feature products ranging from bespoke jewellery and locally-made gifts to sweet treats, cakes, mulled wine and festive street food.

Organised for the council by Nest and Anchor Events, it will run from 10am to 8pm and will include around 40 visiting traders, local market favourites, food and drink stalls, a balloon artist and a pop-up spray-painting studio.

Throughout the day there will be free activities and entertainment.

From 11am to 2pm, visitors can get creative with the Give it a Go festival at Gosport Museum and Art Gallery and the Imagination Refinery, with free festive-themed activities, games and workshops.

Street entertainers will mingle with the crowd, including angels with lit-up wings and characters from the ballet The Nutcracker.

People will be able to take part in a spectacular community sensory experience, Congregation. It will run at 12pm, 1.40pm and 2.55pm, and will culminate in a parade of illuminated umbrellas.

Free buses will run between Fareham bus station and Gosport High Street.

Cllr Peter Chegwyn, Leader of the Council, said: "This is going to be a very special day, with so much going on for free.”

Lucy Ashton, cultural development manager at Hampshire Cultural Trust, said: "We’re thrilled to be presenting this year’s Christmas lights switch-on and have a packed programme of activities and entertainment for the whole family.

"Of course, there will be all the traditional festive favourites that everyone expects of the lights switch-on, and we’re particularly excited to be hosting a Christmas version of our Give it a Go festival after it was such a hit in the summer.

"But we’ll also be bringing something a little bit different and a little bit new this year. It really will be a day to remember."

