The Great South Run will take place on October 17.

The Great South Run is back again this year, after being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The event will see thousands of runners and spectators visiting the city over Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17.

The mini, junior and 5k runs will take place on the Saturday and the main 10-mile run will take place the following day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know in preparation for the Great South Run:

What are the timetables for the weekend?

All 10-mile runners will have been allocated an arrival time and start time for the big day.

The time will depend on your wave and this is included on your run number.

All entrants over the weekend should aim to get to the site around 60 minutes before the start time, as this will give enough time to prepare for the race ahead.

Here are the timetables for the 5k, Junior and Mini events on Saturday, October 16:

5k run

Start time-10am

Mini Run

Start time- 11.45am

Junior Wave 1 (girls)

Start time-12.30pm

Junior Wave 2 (boys)

Start time- 13.15pm

The timetable for the 10-mile run on Sunday, October 17 is as follows:

Pink Wave (fast-paced runners)

-Arrival time: 9am

-Assembly opens:9.30am

-Start time- 10am

Orange Wave

-Arrival time: 9am

-Assembly opens: 9.30am

-Start time:10am

White Wave

-Arrival time:9.30am

-Assembly opens:10am

-Start time:10.30am

Green Wave

-Arrival Time:10am

-Assembly opens:10.30am

-Start time:11am

Where does the race start?

This year's 10-mile run will begin on South Parade, with thousands of runners who will then set off down Clarence Esplanade.

They will then make their way towards the Historic Dockyard and HM Naval base before moving east past Victoria Park.

As participants reach the other side of Southsea Common, they will see the finish line but the run will not be over yet as at the seven-mile point, runners will reach Eastney before greeting the finish line.

Where does the race finish?

The run will conclude back on Clarence Esplanade after participants have made their way around Portsmouth.

Where does the 5k, junior and mini runs begin and end?

The junior and mini run will take youngsters around a section of Southsea Common, beginning and ending on Clarence Esplanade.

The 5k will also begin and end on Clarence Esplanade but participants can expect a lengthier journey as they are to make their way along the seafront, through a section of Old Portsmouth and then back round to Southsea seafront where they will meet the finish line.

Is there a cut-off time to complete the Great South Run?

Unless specified on the Great South Run website, there are no cut off times to complete the course.

Great South Run will have a race sweep vehicle for the 10-mile run which travels at a 17-minute mile pace to encourage runners.

If you happen to fall behind the vehicle, you will be asked to complete the remainder of the course on the pavement.

The finish area by Southsea Common will remain open until the last entrant has made their way across the finish line.

Will there be any road closures?

The official Traffic Regulation Order has not been released yet by Portsmouth City Council but travellers can keep up to date with the road closures over the weekend here.

Roads along the route will close at 9.30am on Sunday and there will be no access to the common past this time.

If runners or spectators arrive later than 9.30am, they are encouraged to use a central Portsmouth car park, such as the Isambard Brunel multi-story car park on Alec Rose Lane.

A list of Portsmouth car parks can be found here.

For more information on the Great South Run, please visit their website.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron