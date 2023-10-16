News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Great South Run: 88 fantastic Portsmouth photos showing thousands of athletes competing in the 10-mile seafront race

Runners flocked to Southsea in their thousands as the Great South Run returned to Portsmouth.
By Joe Buncle
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:18 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

Athletes were treated to sunny but bracing weather as they competed in the annual race event, which saw participants run 10 miles through Southsea and Old Portsmouth –passing iconic landmarks and cheering crowds as they went.

NOW READ: Winners of elite men and women's races announced as fastest runners cross finish line in Southsea

The day’s races started at 10.15am on Sunday, October 15, following a good luck message from Portsmouth’s lord mayor councillor Tom Coles and further waves of runners – including wheelchair users and partially sighted competitors – followed throughout the morning.

This year’s Elite Female winner was Lily Partridge from the Birchfield Harriers who also won the race last year. Lily finished in 54 minutes and four seconds.

The Elite Male race was won by Zakariya Mahamed from Southampton FC, who completed the route in 46 minutes and 41 seconds. You can find the full league table on the GSR website.

Here are 88 pictures of runners tackling one of the South’s biggest races:

Pictured is: Runners waiting to join the race. Picture: Keith Woodland

1. Great South Run

Pictured is: Runners waiting to join the race. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Carlo finishes his race Picture: Keith Woodland

2. Great South Run 2023

Pictured is: Carlo finishes his race Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pictured is: A runner crossing the finish line.

3. Great South Run 2023

Pictured is: A runner crossing the finish line. Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pictured is: A runner crossing the finish line. Picture: Keith Woodland (151021-814)

4. Great South Run 2023

Pictured is: A runner crossing the finish line. Picture: Keith Woodland (151021-814) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 20
Next Page
Related topics:Old PortsmouthSouthsea