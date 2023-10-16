Runners flocked to Southsea in their thousands as the Great South Run returned to Portsmouth.

Athletes were treated to sunny but bracing weather as they competed in the annual race event, which saw participants run 10 miles through Southsea and Old Portsmouth –passing iconic landmarks and cheering crowds as they went.

The day’s races started at 10.15am on Sunday, October 15, following a good luck message from Portsmouth’s lord mayor councillor Tom Coles and further waves of runners – including wheelchair users and partially sighted competitors – followed throughout the morning.

This year’s Elite Female winner was Lily Partridge from the Birchfield Harriers who also won the race last year. Lily finished in 54 minutes and four seconds.

The Elite Male race was won by Zakariya Mahamed from Southampton FC, who completed the route in 46 minutes and 41 seconds. You can find the full league table on the GSR website.

Here are 88 pictures of runners tackling one of the South’s biggest races:

1 . Great South Run Pictured is: Runners waiting to join the race. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

2 . Great South Run 2023 Pictured is: Carlo finishes his race Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

3 . Great South Run 2023 Pictured is: A runner crossing the finish line. Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales