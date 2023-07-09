Havant Borough Council urging watersports users to consider the safety of swimmers off Hayling Island

Paddleboarders and windsurfers off Hayling Island seafront. Picture by Malcolm Wells

The seafront is a popular destination for a variety of watersports users, from windsurfing to wingsurfing – not to mention those who enjoy rowing a gig.

The entire seafront is open to watersports users with the exception of a single dedicated area specifically for swimmers which is marked by a series of buoys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently, there have been ‘repeated occurrences of unsafe watersports activity within the buoyed area, potentially placing swimmers at risk’.

As a result, the council have issued some guidelines to watersports enthusiasts:

*Ensure that when launching you do not represent a risk to swimmers;

*Ensure you have sufficient space to control and manoeuvre your equipment safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Listen to the advice of beach patrols advising the safe use of the shoreline.

Dedicated beach patrols have approached a small number of watersports users ‘whose actions within the buoyed area have presented a potential risk to the safety of swimmers.

‘The patrols have been challenged, abused and berated whilst trying to protect those swimming’ according to a HBC statement.

Councillor Julie Richardson, the Assistant Cabinet Lead for Hayling Island Seafront and Tourism, said: ‘The buoyed area on Hayling seafront provides the safest possible conditions for swimmers to enjoy our fine beaches without having to consider other watersports users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad