Havant MP Alan Mak welcomes huge Government funding to resurface part of the Hayling Billy Trail

Local MP Alan Mak with HCC Cllr Lance Quantrill on the Hayling Billy Trail

The Hayling Billy Trail is a country path which follows the route of the old railway line along the western edge of Hayling Island from north to south.

The funding, from the Department of Transport, will go towards the resurfacing of the Trail between the Langstone Bridge and the Esso Garage opposite Victoria Road, a stretch of approximately 0.7 miles (1.1km).

The new surface will make the Trail more accessible throughout the winter months, where it is currently susceptible to flooding and deep mud.

Surveying of the route will commence this month, with the newly resurfaced section to re-open next spring, subject to weather conditions.

Mr Mak, working closely with Hampshire County Councillor Lance Quantrill, have petitioned ministers and other relevant stakeholders for the funding to be made available.

He will now continue working with Cllr Quantrill, Hampshire County Council and Havant Borough Council to deliver the project.

Mr Mak said: ‘I am delighted that my campaigning in Westminster has secured £610,000 of Government funding for the Hayling Billy Trail.

‘Having walked and cycled along the trail many times, I know it’s popular with local residents.

‘The resurfacing will make it accessible to more people than ever, and I encourage local residents to use the Trail where they can.

‘Thank you to hard-working Hampshire County Councillor Lance Quantrill for his great efforts.’

Cllr Quantrill said: ‘Thank you to Alan for his hard work helping to secure this funding with me.

‘The next steps are to survey the Trail and get the new surface laid down.

‘We have other ideas relating to the remaining sections of the trail, and we will continue to pursue opportunities to unlock funding for these sections too.