History-making Royal Navy officer appointed as a Girlguiding South West England ambassador

Rear Admiral Jude Terry inside Naval Command Headquarters at HMS Excellent

Rear Admiral Jude Terry, based in Portsmouth, aims to provide inspiration to the region’s 47,000 girls and 11,500 volunteers.

In March of this year, Girlguiding South West England launched their Region ambassador programme – a voluntary scheme designed to help the youth organisation raise awareness among young women and girls in their 16 counties and islands.

South West England ambassadors will help shape the region by sharing their expertise and making sure all girls are given the chance to be a powerful force for good.

RAdm Terry has served her nation and Royal Navy for 26 years and made history in 2022 when she was the first woman officer appointed to the rank of Rear Admiral.

She is now one of the most senior women in the Royal Navy, past or present, and is currently the Director of People and Training and Naval Secretary.

RAdm Terry said: “I’m really excited about being asked to be a Girlguiding South West England ambassador as I grew up in Girlguiding – I was a Brownie and a Guide.

"I’ve kept connected with Girlguiding throughout my Royal Navy career because my sister has been a leader for over 25 years and currently runs the Jersey Rangers”.

As an ambassador, she will support girls in learning how they can overcome any challenges that they may face and to show them that they can be whoever and whatever they want in life.

RAdm Terry recalled: “For me, Girlguiding was a huge influence – it helped me to build my confidence, to challenge myself and provided me with friends and leaders who supported me, particularly after my dad died.

"Girlguiding really does help girls to know they can do anything, and I look forward to meeting and supporting members.”

Jude joins the Region’s other existing ambassadors, including former GB rower and Tokyo Olympian Caragh McMurtry.

The Region will be announcing other ambassadors over the next six months, including a children’s author, local politician, and an Earth Scientist.

Girlguiding is the UK’s largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls.

They welcome volunteers of all backgrounds, ages, cultures, faiths and abilities.

“Our volunteers help local girls and young women enjoy a wide range of exciting activities, as well as acquire new skills and experiences – and have fun at the same time,” said a spokeswoman.

" Flexible volunteering is highly encouraged, with lots of different roles on offer for those who want to take a more adaptable approach to Guiding.

"Being a Girlguiding volunteer could see you going around the world accompanying girls on trips of a lifetime, spending a weekday evening helping girls learn a new skill or enjoying an action-packed outdoors adventure weekend.

"There are lots of different roles to choose from to fit in with your lifestyle and we will provide all the training and support you need.”