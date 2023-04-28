Hovertravel putting the kettle on to celebrate The Fire Fighters Charity anniversary

The hovercraft service between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight

The event will take place during the afternoon of next Thursday, May 4 - International Firefighters Day.

Local fire crews bring fire appliances to Hovertravel’s terminals at Ryde and Southsea, joining staff to meet members of the community.

There will be cupcakes and hot drinks on offer, in return for a donation to the charity, with the opportunity for children to meet Hovertravel’s mascot, Henri, and The Fire Fighters Charity’s mascot, Blaze Bear.

Members of the public will also be invited to see fire appliances, as well as chat to firefighters and the hovercraft staff.

The celebration is part of the charity’s national Brew With A Crew campaign, which invites colleagues, friends and families to come together over a hot drink.

All donations made go directly towards funding the charity’s vital services.

The Fire Fighters Charity supports the health and wellbeing of serving and retired fire and rescue service personnel, their dependents and other eligible members of the UK fire services community.

Louise Furneaux, Community Fundraiser at The Fire Fighters Charity, said: ‘We’re delighted to be partnering with Hovertravel again for this exciting celebration to mark our 80th anniversary – an opportunity to share just how far we’ve come over the last eight decades in supporting our whole fire services community.