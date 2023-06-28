Flashback to 2019 - Southsea Beachwatch win the Community Volunteers award. Picture by Zooming Photography

Nominations are now open for the Portsmouth Inspiring Volunteer Awards, which aim to recognise the incredible contribution of those who give up their time to make the city a better

place – expecting nothing in return.

Thousands of people in the city selflessly give their time to help improve their local community, and these awards aim to celebrated their hard work and dedication.

Organised by Together in Hive Portsmouth and Pompey in the Community, the awards are an annual event funded through support from local businesses and organisations.

This year’s ceremony will take place on Wednesday September 13 (6.30pm-9pm) at the Victory Suite, Fratton Park, with over 200 people attending.

As well as individual and team category winners, there will also be awards for Volunteer of the Year, Young Volunteer of the Year and, for the first time, Volunteering Team of the year.

This year’s awards are being held this year for the first time since the pandemic.

At the last awards evening, in 2019, Linda Bracher won the Volunteer of the Year prize, while the community team award was given to Southsea Beachwatch Volunteers.

Shearwater Residential Home volunteers – based at the home in Moorings Way, Portsmouth – won the health & social care team award.

If you know of any individual or group who deserve to be celebrated this year, you can nominate them by emailing [email protected]