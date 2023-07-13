Model boat sailing on Walpole Lakes. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Two years ago, in August 2021, Gosport celebrated the centenary of the official opening of the world famous Walpole Lakes.

Following the First World War, unemployment in the UK was on the rise and by the mid-1920s it had risen to over two million.

During this period Gosport obtained a grant from central government to provide work for the unemployed. Lawn tennis courts and a park were built at Stokes Bay, together with gardens and an open-air swimming pool, and the remaining parts of the 17th century ramparts were demolished.

This provided the opportunity to renovate and remodel the Cockle Pond and create a model boating facility that was – and still is – second to none in the UK.

Initially the Cockle Pond was one lake and the catwalk, creating two lakes, was added a few years later.

The official opening of the lakes on August 1st 1921 by Councillor G F Goodwin attracted approximately 3,000 people.

Now another centenary celebration is taking place next month when the International A Class Yachts reach their 100th year.

The UK National Championships and the International Yachting Monthly Cup started in 1923 and, apart from the war years, have been held alternative years from 1933 when Fleetwood became an alternative venue.

The importance of these events resulted in skippers and yachts travelling from Australia, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Holland, Norway, Portugal, South Africa and the USA, together with the home nations, to compete in these races.

Thus the Walpole Lakes of Gosport have been in the forefront of international model yacht sailing for over 100 years.

In 1971 the lakes were designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest and Wetlands of International Importance at The Waterfowl Habitat Convention in Iran.

English Nature monitor the lakes and the water quality and, together with Gosport Borough Council, the club manage the Walpole Lakes.

During the celebrations for the Millennium the old wooden clubhouse was demolished and a new pavilion constructed with funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund, Gosport Borough Council and the Model Boat Cub.

The club skippers sail Dragon Force 65 and 95s, International One Meters, Radio Lasers, Multihulls, R 36 Class and theA Class, using Vane and Radio Control.

The 2 m long 2.5 m high A Class are really a magnificent sight and once sailed are never forgotten.

This is the third century of sailing model yachts at Walpole Lakes, with the Model Boat club having celebrated their centenary in 2013.

The UK Nationals for the International A Class and the Yachting Monthly Cup celebrate its centenary during the first week of August.