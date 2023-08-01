Formula Kite action is coming to Portsmouth next month

And with less than 50 days to go until the start of competition, Gunwharf Quays has been unveiled as official event partner.

The regatta, taking place from September 19-24, is set to welcome 150 athletes from 35 nations on the waters off Eastney beach.Kite foiling is the newest addition to the Olympic sailing roster, and will make its Games debut at Paris in just under a year’s time.Riders ‘fly’ above the water on hydrofoils attached to boards, powered by huge kites which can propel them to incredible speeds of up to 45 knots (51mph).Not only will European Championship glory be at stake in Portsmouth, but the event also provides one of few opportunities for riders to qualify for quota places for their nations to compete at next year’s Games.A key goal for the event is also to inspire a greater connection between Portsmouth’s youth communities and their marine environment.

Not only from a sustainability point of view, but also in showcasing the power of water-based opportunities towards health and wellbeing and as a step towards potential career opportunities in the marine industry.Sessions for over 400 schoolchildren and youth groups will be delivered at a bespoke Beach Club during the Championships, where youngsters will experience the joys of watersports, learn some of the science behind them and also how to care for the marine environment.‘As a flagship local business of national and international renown, we’re delighted to welcome Gunwharf Quays on board as official event partner for the Formula Kite Europeans,” said RYA Event Director Niall McLeod.“Aside from being a well-known and loved destination across and beyond Portsmouth, they are committed supporters of community projects and in improving opportunities for young people in the city.

"That’s an ambition we are equally passionate about through the hosting of this event.”Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, added: “We’re excited to be partnering with this world class event.“Gunwharf Quays is proud supporter of community projects across Portsmouth, and in particular those that aim to build skills and opportunities for young people.

"The Formula Kite Europeans shares these values as it seeks to connect the city’s young people with our wonderful waterfront and showcase opportunities to connect with the marine environment, watersports participation and with potential water-based careers.”The RYA has teamed up with Portsmouth City Council to host the Championships on behalf of the International Kiteboarding Association, made possible with support from UK Sport and National Lottery funding.Racing will start on Tuesday September 19 and run through to a knock-out finale the following Sunday.