Sailing club members come together to mark King Charles’ coronation – by litter picking around Chichester Harbour

Hayling Island sailing club members were among those who marked the coronation of King Charles III by litter picking.

By Simon Carter
Published 10th May 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Mengeham Rythe Sailing Club members spent two hours litter picking as part of the Big Help Out community programme

In all, 11 sailing clubs from east Hampshire and west Sussex gave up two hours of their time as part of the Big Help Out community programme.

Over 400 adults and juniors collected 525kgs of rubbish around Chichester Harbour, designated an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The Right Royal Clean Up was co-ordinated by the Chichester Harbour Federation Environmental Forum and the Final Straw Foundation.

The clubs involved were: Emsworth Slipper, Emsworth, Langstone, Mengeham Rythe, Hayling Island Sailing Club, Havant Youth Sail Training Scheme, West Wittering, Itchenor, Chichester Yacht Club, Dell Quay, Bosham.The Environmental Forum works together to share progress on seven key areas from the Royal Yachting Association and the British Marine Green Blue initiative:They are: 1. Energy Conservation; 2. Water Conservation; 3. Waste Management – Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Re Purpose; 4. Catering – Single Use Plastic Free; 5. Habitat and Wildlife Protection; 6. Preventing Pollution; 7. Biosecurity – Aquatic Invasive Non-native Species avoidance.

