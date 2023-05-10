Mengeham Rythe Sailing Club members spent two hours litter picking as part of the Big Help Out community programme

In all, 11 sailing clubs from east Hampshire and west Sussex gave up two hours of their time as part of the Big Help Out community programme.

Over 400 adults and juniors collected 525kgs of rubbish around Chichester Harbour, designated an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The Right Royal Clean Up was co-ordinated by the Chichester Harbour Federation Environmental Forum and the Final Straw Foundation.