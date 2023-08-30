What is a super blue moon?

A super moon is when a full moon occurs during the point in its orbit when it is closest to the Earth, making it appear larger and brighter. A blue moon is the 13th full moon in the moon’s annual cycle, which occurs roughly every two and a half years. The two phenomena happening together is exceedingly rare, and the next super blue moon will not be visible until 2037. The moon will not appear blue.

Dr Greg Brown, astronomer at Royal Observatory Greenwich said: "August brings the joining of two rare events in astronomy: a blue moon and a supermoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The super blue moon will be visible tonight. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, both events have somewhat complicated definitions, and none are universally accepted. The most common definition of a blue moon is that it is the second full moon in one calendar month."

He added: "A supermoon, on the other hand, is a full moon that occurs when the moon is in the closest part of its orbit around the Earth, though exactly how close it needs to be to make it 'super' is up for debate.

"During this time, the Moon will appear a little bigger and brighter than it normally does, though the difference is hard to spot by eye."

Where is the best place to see it?

While anywhere with a clear view of the night sky should be adequate, however Portsdown Hill in Portsmouth has a high vantage point which makes it the perfect place to watch the spectacle.

When will it be visible?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sun sets at approximately 7.55pm this evening, with the moon set to rise shortly afterwards. To see the super blue moon, just look up and to the south. The lunar display will be most prominent at around 2.35am on Thursday morning.

What will the weather be like?