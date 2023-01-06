News you can trust since 1877
The 19 best images of 2022 by photographers at The News, Portsmouth

Here are 19 of the best images of 2022 by Portsmouth News photographers

By Habib Rahman
28 minutes ago

Last year saw the return of some amazing events and some visually stunning news stories

Here are 19 of the best images our photographers have snapped over the year

1. Timothy Angel (48), Meryl Walker (57) and Jonnie Angel (56) from #Vitamin_Sea_Gosport during their dawn swim at Stokes Bay. Picture: Mike Cooter (010122)

A sparse smattering of brave swimmers plunged into the sea at Stokes Bay where normally hundreds go for the annual New Year’s Day swim Picture: Mike Cooter

Photo: Mike Cooter

2. Brian May makes an appearance at the performance of We Will Rock You at the Kings Theatre, Southsea on Tuesday 8th February 2022 Pictured: Brian May on the stage with the rest of the We Will Rock You cast Picture: Habibur Rahman

Audience members at the Kings Theatre in Southsea erupt with applause as Queen legend Brian May performs surprise solo at We Will Rock You Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

3.

Storm Eunice was the first major storm to hit Portsmouth since Storm Barra in December 2021. Pictured: A couple walking along Emsworth Harbour Walk Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

4. Bishop Jonathan waits to enter the cathedral for his service. The Installation of the 10th Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Jonathan Frost, at Portsmouth Cathedral Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120322-38a)

Bishop Jonathan waits to enter the cathedral for his service. The Installation of the 10th Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Jonathan Frost, at Portsmouth Cathedral Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

