‘Very special space’ in Southsea given a makeover thanks to Moneybarn volunteers

Moneybarn volunteers with Southsea Garden Community Garden volunteers

Southsea Green Community Garden, based in Canoe Lake Park, were delighted to welcome a team of volunteers from Moneybarn, in Petersfield.

They worked on repairing and building raised beds and providing a covered area around the cabin to assist the Community Garden volunteers during wet weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Community Garden had been approached by Participate, a not for profit organisation that offers a range of support to new and existing socially focused organisations.

That was after they had been referred by Vanquis, the parent company of Moneybarn who awarded Southsea Green funding from their Social Impact Fund last year, administered by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Fund.

Moneybarn provided the materials, the volunteers and the expertise of the Participate team to support and guide the Community Garden volunteers in their tasks.

Steve Baker, the Community Garden chair, said: “Our fantastic community of creatives and gardeners have worked tirelessly to bring the lovely oasis that is Southsea Green back to its pre-covid beauty.

"The generosity of this gift of time and support from Moneybarn and their parent company Vanquis means we can continue to achieve our vision for this very special space and secure the legacy of the garden for all to enjoy.”