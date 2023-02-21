This year, Pancake Day lands on Tuesday, February 21 and pancake enthusiasts from across Portsmouth will need to decide between staying in or venturing out to a nearby pancake place for a stack of the good stuff. It’s predicted that on average, people in the UK eat two pancakes each on Pancake Day.

This means that 117 million pancakes are eaten on Pancake Day each year. The tradition began over 1,000 years ago and according to Historic UK , “Shrove Tuesday was the last opportunity to use up eggs and fats before embarking on the Lenten fast and pancakes are the perfect way of using up these ingredients”.

Whether you prefer a topping of lemon and sugar or bacon and maple syrup, there is a pancake topping for everyone to enjoy at numerous Portsmouth restaurants.

If you’re struggling to find the best place in the city to grab some pancakes this year, The News has compiled a list of the most delicious restaurants to satisfy your pancake craving. Here’s everything you need to know about the top five pancake places in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor.

Top 5 pancake places in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor

Feed Cafe

Feed Cafe is a casual restaurant serving breakfast dishes alongside lunchtime burgers. On Pancake Day, Feed Cafe will be serving a variety of sweet and savoury pancakes, including ones topped with southern fried chicken or berry compote and squirty cream.

Where: The Hard, Portsmouth PO1 3EA

What Tripadvisor reviews are saying: “Amazing breakfast. We had pancakes with the works and it was blooming delicious. Lovely local vibe about this this place!”

Opening hours on Pancake Day: 8am - 3pm

Best for: A wide variety of pancake toppings

More information can be found on the Feed Cafe Facebook page .

The Parade Tearooms

American pancake stack from The Parade Tearooms

The Parade Tearooms is a relaxed cafe where customers can feast on breakfast dishes, pancakes, sandwiches and cakes. The venue will be serving pancakes all week to celebrate Pancake Day, with options including Nutella and strawberry, banoffee, lemon meringue and American style with bacon and maple syrup.

Where: Western Parade, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO5 3JF

What Tripadvisor reviews are saying: “We didn’t have to wait long. It was evident that it was worth the wait by the queue, but the staff got us in as soon as they could. My husband had a breakfast bap and I had pancakes. They were delicious!”

Opening hours on Pancake Day: 9am - 5pm

Best for: A pancake stop during a walk in Southsea

You can find more information about The Parade Tearooms on Facebook.

Garage Lounge

Garage Lounge is an independent cafe situated on the vibrant street of Albert Road. On Pancake Day, Garage Lounge will be serving mixed berry pancakes and their American breakfast stack.

Where: 1 Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO5 2SB

What Tripadvisor reviews are saying: “We had pancakes and French toast both very yum and very reasonably priced! Would definitely come back here and recommend to others.”

Opening hours on Pancake Day: 9am-4.30pm (last food order at 4pm)

Best for: A midday pancake treat

More information can be found on the Garage Lounge website.

Sprinkles Gelato

Sprinkles Gelato is an ice cream parlour serving up a variety of sweet treats including crepes,waffles and desserts. If you prefer thin pancakes as opposed to fluffy stacks, Sprinkles will be serving up a huge variety this Pancake Day.

Where: 97 Commercial Road, Portsmouth PO1 1BQ

What Tripadvisor reviews are saying: “Cool bright fun and very tasty. Ice creams, pancakes, waffles, what’s not to like. If you’re in the area go in!!!”

Opening hours on Pancake Day: 10am-12am.

Best for: Instagram-friendly crepes

More information can be found on the Sprinkles Gelato website.

Scoops Gelato

Scoops Gelato is a late-night ice cream parlour serving Italian gelatos, crepes and waffles. On Pancake Day, Scoops will be serving a variety of crepe-style pancakes with toppings including M&Ms, belgian chocolate and more.

Where: 81-83 Elm Grove, Southsea, Portsmouth PO5 1JF

What Tripadvisor reviews are saying: “Fabulous to visit with the whole family. Very quick service and great value for money. Highly recommend the crepes and waffles with creamy silk ice-cream. You definitely need a sweet tooth. Very generous portion sizes.”

Opening hours on Pancake Day: 10am - 12am

Best for: An after dinner treat