Here's a weekly round-up of the latest stage productions.

Poisoned Beds at The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, November 1

Written by Lucy Flannery and Greg Mosse, Poisoned Beds focuses on the rise and fall of Emsworth's oyster industry. With songs and stories, one woman traces her family’s rise from harbour to High Street, the tragic crisis of Emsworth’s oysters and her own struggle.

The Full Monty at The Mayflower, Southampton, February 11-16

Based on his smash hit film and adapted for the stage by Oscar-winning writer Simon Beaufoy, this hilarious and heartfelt production about six out-of-work, steelworkers from Sheffield with nothing to lose, took the world by storm.

Hair at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, June 2019

It’s 1967 and the hippie youngsters in the East Village of New York are yearning to change the world, questioning authority and the American flag.

Wild, colourful, sexually liberated and free, they are united in protest and song, under the shadow of the Vietnam War.

Ticket prices vary. Book now at kingsportsmouth.co.uk/

Remembering the Movies at Portsmouth Guildhall, April 2019

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Aljaz and Janette are back with their brand new show Remembering the Movies.

If you loved Remembering Fred then get ready for a remarkable, unique and star-studded rollercoaster ride through some of the most successful, Oscar winning and most memorable films of all time.

From the Golden Age of Hollywood through to the modern mega musical. Enjoy tributes to Audrey Hepburn, Saturday Night Fever, Gene Kelly, The Greatest Showman, Marilyn Monroe, La La Land, James Bond, Cabaret and many more!

With dazzling choreography, imaginative sets, spectacular backdrops.

The Verdict at the Theatre Royal Winchester, March 2019

How much does the truth cost?

Middle Ground Theatre Company presents the second tour of the gripping and critically acclaimed courtroom sensation – The Verdict.

Frank Galvin is a washed up veteran lawyer and an alcoholic.

He is presented with one last chance to redeem himself when he is given an open-and-shut medical malpractice case that no one thinks he can win.

Up against the unforgiving medical establishment and the Catholic Church, he courageously refuses an out of court settlement, believing it is negligence that has condemned a young mother.