Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport's best events for Wednesday and Thursday

The fireworks display at HMS Sultan will be back on Thursday evening.
FIREWORKS: Join thousands of others to watch a spectacular bonfire and fireworks display. With fire breathers and a funfair, enjoy a this family-friendly evening. HMS Sultan, Gosport, Thursday, 6pm. 

STAGE: Enjoy this Oscar Wilde adaption of the climb through the cracks in the selfish giant’s wall, finding the beauty that lies within the garden. New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Wednesday, 1.30pm/3.30pm. 

TALK: The Hants and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust welcomes a talk by John Goodspeed, a local wildlife expert. Admission £3. Warblington School Drama Studio, Havant, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

GIG: From Killer Queen to Bohemian Rhapsody, enjoy this evening of classic Queen music from this local tribute act in Forever Queen. Tickets £15, £13 concessions. Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Thursday, 7.30pm. 

EVENT: Slot Machine Theatre will bring its puppetry skills to a show featuring your very-own toys. Enjoy this show full of music and surprises for all the family – bring a toy and join in the fun. Ashcroft Centre, Fareham, Thursday, 2.30pm. 

CREATE: Create and paint your own Airfix model to take home, while learning about the past and socialising. £2, plus normal admission applies. D-Day Story museum, Southsea, Thursday, 10am-4pm. 