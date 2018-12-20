Portsmouth’s going-out guide, December 21-27

The most comprehensive guide to what’s on and when in the Portsmouth area in the week ahead.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

BEAULIEU: National Motor Museum, New Forest. 4.45-10pm. The Magical Illuminated Trail. A mile-long ulluminated path winds its way through the grounds in a magical evening experience. £18.50, children £12. (Reductions for advanced bookings). 0844 995 1364/beaulieu.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-4pm. Victorian Christmas. Visit the barrack room, learn about the life at the Fort for a soldier at Christmas and much more. Free.

HAVANT: Greywell Rd, Leigh Park. (Between Leigh Cafe and Savers). 11am-4.30pm. Leigh Park Christmas Grotto. Christmas gift, badge and meet Santa. £3.

PORTSMOUTH: Gunwharf Quays. Gunwharf Express. Go along to this magical jurney for the whole family, with entertaining characters, stunning sets and classic puppetry. £11.99, children £14.99. Advance bookings only. 01482 320099.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Model Village, Eastney Esplanade. 4-7.30pm. Santa’s Grotto. Visit Santa in his underground grotto and see the model village lit with beautiful fairy lights. £7.50 children, £2 adults.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Library, The Precinct. Santa’s Grotto. 10am-2pm. Come and see Santa in his beautiful cabin and walk through the winter wonderland with its Christmas trees, musical trains and penguins. £2 per child, £5 for 3 children, under one’s £1. Includes a wrapped gift. waterlooville.events@gmail.com.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Novium Museum, Tower St. 10am-5pm. A celebration of People and Places. A photographic exhibition by the Chichester Camera Club. thenovium.org/cameraclub.

GOSPORT: Artys, Royal Clarence Marina, Weevil Ln. 12pm-11pm. Pasha du Valentine exhibition. An exhibition of colourful animal paintings by this local Gosport artist.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 1-5pm. Naivety. A contemporary Nativity exhibition by Pete Codling. Free. 07503 152 848.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No.6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 4.15pm. The Grinch. (U). 07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: No.6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. White Christmas. (U). 07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

MARKETS

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Parish Rooms, High Street. 9.30am-12pm. Titchfield Christmas Market. Home baked sweet and savouries, plants, gifts and much more. Mince pie for all customers. Includes carols sung by members of Fareham Philharmonic Choir.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7pm. Cinderella. Traditional family Christmas pantomime for all the family in cabaret-style seating for you to be in the centre of the action. groundlings.co.uk.

TITCHFIELD: The Oak Theatre, St Margaret’s Ln. 7.30pm. Peter Pan. Presented by Titchfield Festival Theatre company. 01329 556156

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade.Suitable for all. (023) 9268 839.

SATURDAY

CONCERTS

winchester: All Saints Church, Petersfield Rd. 7.30pm. O Holy Night. An evening of Christmas music including music performed by Hampshire-based young classical singers, with some congregational items. £8, £6 concessions. oholynightfundraiser@gmail.com

DANCING

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 7.30-10.30pm. Christmas Social Dance with Andrew Varley. 50/50 Ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. £6. Bar and raffle. 07980 058310.

EVENTS

BEAULIEU: National Motor Museum, New Forest. 4.45-10pm. The Magical Illuminated Trail. See today.

FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-4pm. Victorian Christmas. See today.

HAVANT: Greywell Rd, Leigh Park. (Between Leigh Cafe and Savers). 10am-4.30pm. Leigh Park Christmas Grotto. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Sq. 10.45am-12pm. Singing just for kids. A singing session for five - ten year olds. Free.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Sq. 12pm. Beer Festival. Christmas Sessions bring together dozens of cask and craft beers plus lots of other drinks to indulge in over the holidays. £12.25. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Gunwharf Quays. Gunwharf Express. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Model Village, Eastney Esplanade. 4-7.30pm. Santas Grotto. See today.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Novium Museum, Tower St. 10am-5pm. A celebration of People and Places. See today.

GOSPORT: Artys, Royal Clarence Marina, Weevil Ln. 12pm-11pm. Pasha du Valentine exhibition. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No.6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 4.15pm. The Grinch. (U). 07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: No.6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Nutcracker. (12A). 07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7pm. It’s a Wonderful Life (U). £8.50. 023 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Rd. 8pm. Fleetingwood Mac. A young and exciting new tribute band. £10. (023) 9286 3911.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 10.30am, 2.30pm and 6.30pm. Cinderella. Family pantomime starring Andy Moss and Ed Petrie. 01329 231942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Ashcrofts Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 2-3pm. Christmas with The Three Billy Goats Gruff. A festive adaptation of the classic story. For three to six year olds. From £7. 01329 223100.

HAVANT: The Spring, East St. 2.30pm. Hansel and Gretel. A festive performance for all the family presented by the Lyngo Theatre. £10. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 11am, 3pm and 7pm. Peter Pan. A magical production for all the family. (023) 9264 9000.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am, 3pm and 7pm. Cinderella. See today.

TITCHFIELD: The Oak Theatre, St Margaret’s Ln. 7.30pm. Peter Pan. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the Eastern side. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

BEAULIEU: National Motor Museum, New Forest. 4.45-10pm. The Magical Illuminated Trail. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Immanuel Baptist Church, Victoria Road Nth. 5.30pm. Carols by Candlelight. Followed by mince pies and hot drinks.

SOUTHSEA: The Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier. 1-3pm. Children’s Christmas Party. Bouncy castle, disco, soft play area, visit from Santa plus gift. £10 16s and under. (023) 9229 4094/book.events/gaietybarsouthsea/2018-12-23/15139.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Model Village, Eastney Esplanade. 4-7.30pm. Santas Grotto. See today.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Novium Museum, Tower St. 10am-5pm. A celebration of People and Places. See today.

GIGS

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 12.30-3pm. Dave Brown’s DB3 Trio. Sunday lunch and free live music.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm and 6.30pm. CinderellaSee Saturday.

HAVANT: The Spring, East St. 11.30am and 2.30pm. Hansel and Gretel. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 1pm and 5pm. Peter Pan. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am and 3pm. Cinderella. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

DANCING

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Christmas Eve Tea Dance. £3.

EVENTS

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 10am-4pm. Christmas Eve wonderland. Christmas inflatables, Christmas music, a Christmas sweet cone for every child and a lucky dip. Book in advance. (023) 9262 6500.

PORTSMOUTH: Gunwharf Quays. Gunwharf Express. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided.

SOUTHSEA: Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier. 1-5pm. Carols on the Pier. Mince pies, mulled wine and sing your favourite carols with the Tinsel Tones around the Christmas tree. Free

WHITELEY: The Band Stand, Solent Hotel, Rookery Ave. 6.30pm. Christmas Eve Carol Service. Accompanied by the Salvation Army Brass Ensemble - bring a torch and wrap up warm.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Novium Museum, Tower St. 10am-5pm. A celebration of People and Places. See today.

GOSPORT: Artys, Royal Clarence Marina, Weevil Ln. 12pm-11pm. Pasha du Valentine exhibition. See today.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 10.30am and 2.30pm. Cinderella. See Saturday.

HAVANT: The Spring, East St. 11.30am and 2.30pm. Hansel and Gretel. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 11am and 3pm. Peter Pan. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am and 3pm. Cinderella. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly walk. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Walk to the shore and back. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier to pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate. 1pm. Short Canoe Lake walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

CHICHESTER: Weald & Downland Living Museum, Town Ln. 10.30am-4pm. Christmas at the Museum. Come and see the Museum’s traditionally decorated houses reflecting the spirit of Christmas through the ages. £15.50, concessions £13.50, children aged 5 and below free.

PORT SOLENT: The Boardwalk. 10am-12pm. Port Solent car meet. Displays of hotrods, classics, supercars, motor bikes and much more. (023) 9221 0606.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Shearer Arms, Shearer Rd. 6pm til late. Ken Mayes. Singing all your favourite hits of the 50s and 60s. All welcome.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm and 6.30pm. Cinderella.See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 2pm. Peter Pan. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 3pm and 7pm. Cinderella. (See today).

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids Plaza, Clarence Esplanade. 2pm & 7pm. Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood. A wonderful pantomime experience for all the family. £15, under 18s £10. 08445 763000.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under fives. Free. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

CHICHESTER: Weald & Downland Living Museum, Town Ln. 10.30am-4pm. Christmas at the Museum. See Wednesday.

FAREHAM: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am-4pm. Victorian Christmas. See today.

FILMS

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Hall. 7.30pm The Leisure Seekers (15). £6, includes tea or coffee. weteam.org.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Rd. 6.30pm. Christmas Covers Party. In aid of Rowans Hospice. Featuring Glorious Bulletholes, Flybums, Hooch, Cyprian Sceptre and many more. £5. £17.50. (023) 9286 3911.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm and 6.30pm. Cinderella. See Saturday.

HAVANT: The Spring, East St. 11.30am and 2.30pm. Hansel and Gretel. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 2pm and 6pm. Peter Pan.See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Sq. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Sleeping Beauty. Performed by Ballet Theatre UK. £23.65, concessions £21.41.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 3pm and 7pm. Cinderella. (See today).

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids Plaza, Clarence Esplanade. 2pm & 7pm. Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood. See Wednesday.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by the News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’. (023) 9268 8390.