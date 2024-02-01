Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Started during lockdown by married couple and nutritionists Lynsay and Laurence Groves as a fresh juice business, Positive Eats first opened in Winter Road in January 2022 and has since gone from strength to strength. Now, the pair are preparing to open a new restaurant - selling salad bowls, juices and smoothies - in Palmerston Road at the former site of Subway. It will welcome its first customers at 9am on Saturday, February 3.

The second site will be roughly four times the size of the the first, and the team are excited to bring "something different" to the "iconic" area. Laurence said: “Even from day dot, we have been so busy. The natural progression was just to go somewhere bigger with seating inside. With it being on Palmerston Road, it should be a busier area - especially in spring and summer time when people are floating around that area. The corner where we are - where the old Subway used to be - and then obviously you have got Knight and Lee, Debenhams and Natwest on the other three corners. That area is quite an iconic part of Southsea.

"Seeing those four giants move out and the shops derelict for the past few years has been quite sad really. It's nice to be able to do our bit and be the first of those four corners to reinvest and rejuvenate the area. Hopefully within the next few years we might see that area come back to life - we want to be a part of it and create a bit of a hub in the area.We’re giving people a healthier food option with our salad bowls, the juices and the smoothies. It will be something different from the area."

Positive Eats will be opening a new store and restaurant in Southsea Pictured: GV of the new restaurant in Palmerston Road, Southsea on Thursday 1st of February 2024 Picture: Habibur Rahman

He added that there has been a “really nice” response from people who have noticed signage appear at the site in recent weeks. The Portsmouth business has expanded its remit to become “Positive Life”, in hopes that the brand could expand to other lifestyle areas, and Laurence said he hopes it can expand further afield in the near future. The pair have "earmarked” a place near Portsmouth and Southsea train station within the next year. The new restaurant has taken on five new staff with more potential employment opportunities to come as the business expands.

Laurence said: “The idea is to expand at quite a fast rate. We haven’t got a crystal ball and we don’t know what’s going to happen but we’re smiling, we’re enjoying it and that's all that matters really.”

Positive Eats will be opening a new store and restaurant in Southsea Pictured: Owners Laurence and Lindey Groves with manager, Amy Ingrim (left) outside their new restaurant in Palmerston Road, Southsea on Thursday 1st of February 2024 Picture: Habibur Rahman