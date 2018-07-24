Hundreds turn out for arts hub’s Hayling beach fun day 

FAMILIES united to enjoy a day out in the sunshine as an arts hub hosted a coastal fun day.

One-day event Beside the Seaside drew around 1,000 revellers when it took to the shore of Hayling Island on Sunday, July 15.

The Whale auditorium. Picture: The Spring

The fixture organised by the Spring Arts and Heritage Centre attracted smiling faces from across the borough of Havant, who were introduced to the venue’s offering and enjoyed other activities.

Sophie Fullerlove, director of The Spring, said: ‘We were delighted that so many people from our borough and further afield joined us to celebrate the arts and our beautiful seaside for this free event.

‘It was lovely to see so many people experiencing fantastic performances and activities, including the mayor and mayoress of Havant who joined us during the day.’

As part of the fun visitors got the chance to watch short films in the comfort of a vintage, solar-powered caravan from Sol Cinema, and soak up arts experiences in The Whale – a whale-shaped aluminium auditorium which has previously featured at The National Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith and the Wales Millennium Centre.

Crowds at Beside the Seaside. Picture: The Spring

They even got to meet a pair of funny, family-friendly characters roaming the beach, the so-called Giant Seagulls from The Surreal McCoy Street Theatre Company – which has bases in Scotland and Australia.

To learn more about The Spring and its output, visit thespring.co.uk