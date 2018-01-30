Supermarket launches appeal to find long-time lovers in Valentine’s Day hamper competition

A SUPERMARKET is on the lookout for lovers with a Valentine’s competition.

Asda Havant is appealing for married couples to come forward and share their story for a chance to win a prize.

The store is looking for the borough’s longest-married couple – or a pair who met and fell in love among its aisles – in a competition to win flowers, chocolate and special in-store treatment.

A spokesperson for Asda Havant said: ‘We know we’ve lots of romantics around Havant and what better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than by inviting them to store to share the love .

‘We’re appealing for married couples from across Havant, who either met in the aisles or are celebrating many happy, prosperous years together, to come forward and enter our special Valentine’s Day appeal.’

To enter, email a photocopy of your marriage certificate to asdapressoffice@havas.com by Wednesday, February 7, along with your full name and contact details.

Winners will be selected after the closing date.