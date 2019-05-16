A recent walk through Stansted Estate on paths that we regularly use, the terriers in toe, and we stumbled across a wooded area that had not seen our feet or paws before.

We were lured in by

the blue haze that is the unmistakable spring flower of blue bells. This flower seems to be so

prolific this year and the little woods were packed with them for as far as we could see. Its such

a quintessential British sight and one that we all seem to love. Another British plant that is in full

swing at the moment which we also have a passion for is Rhubarb. Bright pink stems with that

fantastic tart taste that can be used in both savoury and sweet dishes. The outdoor grown

variety tends to have a green interior and cooks down to a slightly sludgy looking puree but the

flavour is really punchy. In this recipe I add it in a ginger sponge cake which makes for a lovely

tart surprise.

Ingredients

250g Rhubarb cut into 1cm cubes

75g caster sugar

140g caster sugar

120ml olive oil

25ml golden syrup

3 eggs

2 teaspoons ground ginger

250g self raising flour

Method

1 put the rhubarb and 75g caster sugar into a large saucepan and cook on a low heat until the

rhubarb starts to give. Allow to cool

2 Put the 140g caster sugar, Olive oil and 1 egg into a food blender and blitz for 30 seconds

3 add the ginger and half the flour and another egg and mix together

4 Add the last of the flour and the last egg and mix together.

5 Add the rhubarb and mix. Pour into a 24cm lined cake tin

6 Cook for 1 hour and 30 minutes 130c gas 2 until golden and cooked through(check by

inserting a skewer into the middle of the cake which will come out clean if cooked)

7 allow to cool and dust with icing sugar