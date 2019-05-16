A recent walk through Stansted Estate on paths that we regularly use, the terriers in toe, and we stumbled across a wooded area that had not seen our feet or paws before.
We were lured in by
the blue haze that is the unmistakable spring flower of blue bells. This flower seems to be so
prolific this year and the little woods were packed with them for as far as we could see. Its such
a quintessential British sight and one that we all seem to love. Another British plant that is in full
swing at the moment which we also have a passion for is Rhubarb. Bright pink stems with that
fantastic tart taste that can be used in both savoury and sweet dishes. The outdoor grown
variety tends to have a green interior and cooks down to a slightly sludgy looking puree but the
flavour is really punchy. In this recipe I add it in a ginger sponge cake which makes for a lovely
tart surprise.
Ingredients
250g Rhubarb cut into 1cm cubes
75g caster sugar
140g caster sugar
120ml olive oil
25ml golden syrup
3 eggs
2 teaspoons ground ginger
250g self raising flour
Method
1 put the rhubarb and 75g caster sugar into a large saucepan and cook on a low heat until the
rhubarb starts to give. Allow to cool
2 Put the 140g caster sugar, Olive oil and 1 egg into a food blender and blitz for 30 seconds
3 add the ginger and half the flour and another egg and mix together
4 Add the last of the flour and the last egg and mix together.
5 Add the rhubarb and mix. Pour into a 24cm lined cake tin
6 Cook for 1 hour and 30 minutes 130c gas 2 until golden and cooked through(check by
inserting a skewer into the middle of the cake which will come out clean if cooked)
7 allow to cool and dust with icing sugar