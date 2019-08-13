Salted plums: RECIPE

When I’m out walking with the terriers along the coast or in the woodlands of Hampshire and West Sussex, I am constantly on the lookout to see what goodies are around to eat.

The old fruit trees and orchards are laden with plums, pears and apples at the moment.

The wild crab apples look fantastic and I have even eaten a few ripe blackberries from hedgerows.

Julia managed to pick a small amount of wild cherry plums and Jim (one of our customers) brought in a tray full of beautiful golden yellow Mirabelle plums.

With plums aplenty, here is a recipe similar to umeboshi, or Japanese salted plums, which is traditionally eaten mixed with rice.

You will need a little patience with this recipe as the plums take two weeks to salt before they are ready to eat.

Serve them chopped with pork belly and plum sauce for a great supper.

Ingredients

500g small plums

45g sea salt

10g caster sugar

Method

1. Wash the plums, cut in half and remove the stones.

2. Mix the sugar and salt together.

3. Put a layer of plums in a sterilised jar and sprinkle on some of the salt mixture.

4. Repeat this to fill the jar.

5. Press the plums down and seal the sterilised jar.

6. Leave in the fridge for two weeks, turning every day.

7. Rinse the plums before using. They will taste salty and sharp – great with oily fish, pork or duck.