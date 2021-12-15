Aldi is increasing its pay rates for workers in Hampshire from February 1, 2022.

The UK's fifth-largest supermarket will pay all store assistants at least £10.10 an hour across the nation and £11.55 for those working inside the M25.

Aldi says it is currently the only supermarket that offers paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is £750 a year.

The pay rise will come into effect next year.

The new pay rate will exceed the Living Wage Foundation's recommended living wage in the UK of £9.90 an hour nationally and £11.05 inside the M25.

Aldi currently pays staff £9.55 an hour or £11.07 in London.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer, Aldi UK and Ireland said: ‘The commitment and enthusiasm of our colleagues has driven our success over many years, particularly during the last 18 months.

‘We want to ensure our colleagues are always fully rewarded for their amazing work. These new rates, together with the fact that we are the only supermarket to pay colleagues for breaks taken during their shifts, means we continue to offer the best pay in the supermarket sector.’

Aldi's rival, Lidl GB, stated last month that entry pay from March 2022 will rise to £11.30 an hour from £10.85 within the M25, and to £10.10 from £9.50 nationally.

Aldi has more than 950 stores throughout the UK and has recently pledged to invest £1.3bn in the next two years (2022-2023).

The pay rise will coincide with 15 new store openings with the supermarket chain, recruiting more than 2,000 store-level positions next year.

Many of the new roles are based in Hampshire and you can apply via the Aldi recruitment website.

