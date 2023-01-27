An image image from the Hubble Space Telescope

An in-centre planetarium will be running from Thursday to Saturday, February 16-18. Located in Osborn Square, it will be running a free short movie showing youngsters just how amazing space and the solar system are, with show times every 30 minutes from 11am to 2.30pm.

The centre is also hosting a colouring competition, with the winner receiving a £100 gift card. Forms for the competition can be downloaded from the website. Everyone who attends the planetarium will also receive a free child’s meal voucher for popular pizzeria Three Joes. Terms and conditions apply.

