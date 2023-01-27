Fareham Shopping Centre offers free intergalactic fun this February half-term
THE February half-term will be out of this world with free space-based fun at Fareham Shopping Centre – and the chance to win a £100 voucher.
An in-centre planetarium will be running from Thursday to Saturday, February 16-18. Located in Osborn Square, it will be running a free short movie showing youngsters just how amazing space and the solar system are, with show times every 30 minutes from 11am to 2.30pm.
The centre is also hosting a colouring competition, with the winner receiving a £100 gift card. Forms for the competition can be downloaded from the website. Everyone who attends the planetarium will also receive a free child’s meal voucher for popular pizzeria Three Joes. Terms and conditions apply.
Shopping centre manager Mike Taylor said: ‘Our previous events have proved such a success with children in the area, so we’re thrilled to host some fun throughout the half-term holidays!’ For more information, go to farehamshopping.com, or follow the centre on Facebook and Instagram .