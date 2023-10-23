Shops in Fareham: Cards Direct opens new stores in Fareham shopping centre and Bognor Regis ahead of Christmas shopping season
Fareham Shopping Centre welcomed a new branch of Cards Direct on Saturday, October 21 and the retailer simultaneously opened another store in London Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex. Eight new jobs have been created at the Fareham store.
A spokesperson from the company, which launched in 2012 and operates a shop in Portsmouth’s Cascades Shopping centre, said that Fareham was the “next logical place” to open. The Fareham store replaces M&Co which closed earlier this year following the chain’s collapse into administration.
Cards Direct specialises in greeting cards, gifts, gift packaging, balloons and partyware “at direct from the factory prices.” It advertises cards for sale from 19 pence.
Other of Cards Direct branches in Hampshire are in Southampton and Eastleigh. Earlier this month, it was announced that Fareham Shopping Centre has been bought by Fareham Borough Council.