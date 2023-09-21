Supermarket giant’s fundraiser for children’s hospices passes the £5 million mark

£5 million partnership- a Naomi House & Jacksplace fundraiser with a Morrisons staff member

The partnership is raising vital funds for children’s hospices across the country, including Naomi House & Jacksplace which has received over £35,000.

Naomi House & Jacksplace partnered with six Morrisons stores across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, including the ones in Gosport and Horndean.

Employees from the stores have hosted an array of fundraising activities throughout the year to raise money for the hospices, from an in-store sponsored silence, an ice bucket challenge and a virtual bike ride up Mount Everest, to trekking for 12 hours across the Three Peaks!

Ella Clayton, Senior Fundraiser at Naomi House & Jacksplace, said: “We are so delighted to be twinned with six fantastic Morrisons stores.

"Over the last 18 months, we’ve developed a close bond with our amazing Charity Champions at Morrisons.

"Recently, it was great to show them around our hospices and be able to highlight the impact of their incredible fundraising, first hand.

"A huge thank you to all the staff for their dedication, hard work and commitment to our charity.”

Naomi Hodgson, a Morrisons Charity Champion, added: “Hitting the £5 million mark for Together for Short Lives and knowing that places like our twinned children’s hospice Naomi House & Jacksplace will benefit is amazing.

"Working with the Naomi House & Jacksplace team has been an absolutely wonderful experience.”

Leah Tosdevine, also from Morrisons, said: “Raising money for Together for Short Lives has been a highlight of my career.

"Knowing that the money helps the children and young adults melts my heart. I wish I could do more. I can’t wait to visit again soon.”

Together for Short Lives is the leading UK charity for children’s palliative care, supporting children’s hospices like Naomi House & Jacksplace and families caring for a child with a life limiting or life threatening condition.

Through the partnership, Morrisons hopes to raise £10 million by October 2024 for Together for Short Lives.

Andy Fletcher, CEO of Together for Short Lives, said: “We are thrilled that Morrisons colleagues have reached this incredible £5 million milestone.

"It will make such a difference to the work we do with families and provide much-needed funds for local children’s hospices.