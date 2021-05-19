The consumer magazine ask its members to rate coastal destinations on their beaches, attractions, value for money, peace and quiet, and scenery.

Each category is scored with a rating out of five stars.

Southsea was rated the joint 12th worst seaside town by Which? members – along with Hastings in East Sussex and Dawlish in Devon.

James and Jill Norman, the owners of Clarence Pier Picture Ian Hargreaves (180720-5)

It had a 65 per cent customer score and the beach was rated just two stars out of five, which is one less than Skegness’s beach was given.

Southsea’s attractions were rated four out of five stars.

However it was also rated two stars for its scenery, value for money and peace and quiet.

People at Southsea near South Parade Pier. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Jill Norman, who runs Clarence Pier, has jumped to Southsea’s defence, calling it the ‘jewel in Portsmouth’s crown’.

She said: ‘I simply don’t understand this survey result – I’m surprised by it and also disappointed.

‘I have lived in Portsmouth all my life and Southsea is the most beautiful place I know. Southsea Common gives us plenty of green space to enjoy, there’s an abundance of attractions and other towns I’ve been to don’t hold a candle to our home.

‘Our water quality has significantly improved over the past few years, so I think

More than 4,061 people responded and Bamburgh in Northumberland was named the best seaside town in the country in the list published on May 11.

Dartmouth in Devon and Tynemouth in Tyne and Wear were joint second.

They were followed by St Andrews in Fife in third place, with Aberaeron in Wales was in fourth.

North Berwick and Rye, in East Sussex, were in joint fifth place.

At the other end of the list Skegness in Lincolnshire was named the worst seaside town in the UK with one star ratings for attractions, scenery, peace and quiet and value for money. The beach however was rated three out of five.

Southsea was ranked lower than Hampshire neighbours Lymington – where Portsmouth City Council leader, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, is originally from.

He said: ‘I personally think those are the wrong way around; Southsea is absolutely lovely.

‘We have a great mix of wonderful history with the war memorial, a brilliant community and fabulous seafront.

‘Southsea is much better than Lymington in so many ways, so I think whoever filled in the survey got it very wrong.’

The average price of hotels in Southsea is £77, according to Which?

Littlehampton was also featured – and is the ninth worst seaside town in the UK, according to the list.

