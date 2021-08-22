Quiz: Can you guess these 17 Portsmouth landmarks from their close-up photos?
PORTSMOUTH is full of landmarks celebrating its history and the famous people who have played their part in it.
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 3:11 pm
We want to see just how sharp your knowledge of these sites of interest is – in a quiz with a twist. Can you correctly name all 17 of these landmarks by looking at our close-up pictures of them? If you’re in the mood for more quizzes check out our test on landmark knowledge, or see how ‘Pompey’ you really are!
Give it a try and let us know how you got on by leaving a comment!