Spotify is one of the world’s largest music streaming platforms and has 381m monthly active users according to their latest third-quarter financial report.

The platform is used daily by users to listen to music and podcasts across the UK.

Every year Spotify users flock to the app to check out their statistics for their most listened artists and songs before sharing the results on social media.

The music platform will release Spotify Wrapped at the start of December.

The platform also creates a playlist of the music that has been listened to most throughout the year.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's Spotify Wrapped:

When will Spotify Wrapped 2021 be released?

Spotify is set to release the statistics in early December.

The data will include the listening habits of users between January 1 and October 31.

The streaming site hasn't confirmed an official date for the release of Spotify Wrapped but the date typically falls in the first week of December.

The data insights for 2020 were released on December 2, while Spotify Wrapped 2019 was released on December 5.

Spotify acknowledged this year's Spotify Wrapped on social media earlier this month as Twitter users began to speculate on when the information would be released.

The streamer’s official account tweeted on November 23: ‘Let the countdown begin

‘Like this tweet to get a reminder when your #SpotifyWrapped is ready, along with a few other treats.’

How to get Spotify Wrapped

App users will be able to access the feature on the Spotify app when it becomes available.

They will be met with their personalised data in different infographic slides which they can then share on social media.

To make sure you have access to your Spotify Wrapped this year, check that your smartphone is running the latest version of the app.

You can also find the data by searching ‘wrapped’ within the app like you would when you search for an artist, song, or podcast.

If you do not use the streaming service, you can still browse the overall site statistics on the Spotify website.

Who were the top artists in Spotify Wrapped 2020?

The most streamed artist worldwide on Spotify in 2020 was Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican rapper claimed more than 8.3 billion streams last year from Spotify users.

Bad Bunny's album YHLQMDLG held the top spot for the most-streamed album, while albums by The Weeknd, Post Malone, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa made the top five.

Billie Eilish was the most streamed female artist on the platform last year for the second year running.

