The Shy Manifesto at Portsmouth Guildhall, February 20

The Shy Manifesto is a bittersweet comedy drama about a shy boy who has had enough of constantly being told to come out of his shell. Seventeen-year-old Callum delivers his manifesto, exploring adolescence, isolation, self-loathing and sexuality, and encourages his audience of radical shy comrades to finally rise up.

Medusa at Theatre Royal Winchester, March 13

Created on the coast of Barcelona and inspired by its marine life, Jasmin Vardimon presents her new work Medusa: a reflection on the powerful feminine symbol of Medusa, the myth and its various connotations in our contemporary life. This new full-length production explores her aquatic symbolism in the environmental future of our seas.

Wot? No Fish!! at The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, February 2

In 1926 Ab Solomons drew a doodle on the wage packet he gave to his wife Celie. Throughout their marriage, Ab created a wage-packet picture every week chronicling family life. Danny Braverman’s show tells the story of the discovery of his great uncle Ab’s art.

Rocky Horror Show at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, April 8-13

Richard O’Brien’s rock'n'roll musical returns to the stage for adventure that will be hard to forget...

Directed by Christopher Luscombe and featuring timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and of course Time Warp, the Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet.

When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter.

Starring Blues singer James Duncan as Brad and Strictly Come Dancing Champion Joanne Clifton as Janet.

Oliver! at New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, March 28-30

Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s classic musical, Oliver Twist.

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker.

Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin.

When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

Grease at Kings Theatre, Southsea, March 5-9

Join Danny and Sandy, along with the Pink Ladies, and T-Birds and the rest of the gang at Rydell High for this electrifying show.

When Danny and Sandy go back to school after a summer fling, Sandy finds that Danny is a different boy to the one she knew and must decide whether they really do go together. The musical will be performed by the Portsmouth Players.

Rough Crossing at Chichester Festival Theatre, February 11 – 16

Two famous but desperate playwrights are stuck on an ocean liner headed for New York, trying to rehearse their latest show before reaching land.

But they are constantly distracted by their heartbroken composer, an absurdly unorthodox waiter, a mistimed lifeboat drill and a vanishing glass of brandy.

And soon the sharp Atlantic winds turn to world-class gales of laughter.

