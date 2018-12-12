These are the least-used train stations in Hampshire

The least-used train stations in Hampshire have been revealed.

The ORR (Office for Rail and Road) has released the data on stations, which are ranked according to the total number of entries and exits in 2017/18 (the number of people getting on a train added to the number of people getting off a train). London Waterloo was the UK’s busiest stations with 94,355,000 entries and exits - more than 258,000 a day.

1. Rowlands Castle Rowlands Castle - 125,822 entries and exits in 2017/18 - 345 a day.

2. Bedhampton Bedhampton - 118,606 entries and exits in 2017/18 - 325 a day.

3. Hamble Hamble - 108,194 entries and exits in 2017/18 - 296 a day.

4. Sway Sway - 105,652 entries and exits in 2017/18 - 289 a day.

